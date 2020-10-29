Rio Ferdinand issues warning to Arsenal after Thomas Partey signing

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has warned Arsenal that they need to focus on bouncing back to winning ways after their defeat by Leicester City on Monday night.

The north London side slumped to a disappointing 1-0 loss to the Foxes at The Emirates after Jamie Vardy netted a second-half winner for the visitors.

Thomas Partey made his first Premier League start for the north London side since having signed from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window, but he was unable to prevent the Gunners from slipping to their third defeat of the season.

Partey’s arrival at Arsenal has been met with much excitement by Gunners fans in recent days but former Manchester United defender Ferdinand has warned the north London side that they cannot afford to slip into a losing run at this stage of the season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “They’ve been having a party since Partey signed. Reality hits home now.

“They’ve got to respond. I’ve said it about Everton and I’m going to say the same thing about Arsenal: it’s how you respond to these situations.

“Too many times in the past Arsenal have not responded in these situations and have gone on runs losing games and they drift away. They can’t have that happen this season.

“I think [Mikel] Arteta has been a breath of fresh air at The Emirates. This is now a big time to say to the boys: ‘Listen, you’ve lost, that’s it, we move on’.

“And that’s the mentality shift that he has to implement in this squad. Can he do it? We’ll wait and see.”

Arsenal, who have not won the title since 2004, will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to face bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Gunners are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season, after they ended up eighth and won the FA Cup last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip