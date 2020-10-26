William Saliba gives insight into relationship with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

William Saliba has insisted that he enjoys a great working relationship with Mikel Arteta and says that it is a “dream” to play for Arsenal.

The 19-year-old defender is settling into life at The Emirates after completing his move from Saint-Etienne in the summer, in a deal that was agreed last year.

Saliba arrives at The Emirates with a good reputation and many Arsenal fans were expecting to see more from him in the opening stages of the new campaign.

However, the teenager is yet to make a single appearance for the Gunners this season to raise questions about how much game-time he will be given by Arteta this term.

Despite his lack of playing time, Saliba has insisted that he is thrilled to be at Arsenal and insists that he enjoys a positive working relationship with Arteta at the north London side.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mirror, Saliba said: “It is a big dream [to play for Arsenal],” Saliba said in an interview with Ian Wright. “It was a big dream becoming a reality for me.

“[Mikel Arteta] is very positive. Sometimes he would send me a message when I was at Saint-Etienne. So it’s good.”

Saliba also revealed that he has struck up a good relationship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

He added: “Yes, it’s very good because I don’t speak good English at the moment. When I don’t understand something, Auba, Laca and the coach help me.”

Arsenal will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Dundalk at The Emirates.

After that, the Gunners will switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their crunch showdown against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they ended up in eighth place and won the FA Cup under Arteta last term.

