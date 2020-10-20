Diego Simeone rates Lucas Torreira’s debut for Atletico Madrid

Lucas Torreira (Photo: Adidas)

Diego Simeone was impressed by Lucas Torreira’s first appearance for Atletico Madrid since joining the Spanish club on loan from Arsenal in the summer.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has joined the Spanish club on a season-long loan deal after Arsenal moved to bring in Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.

Torreira played the full 90 minutes as he helped Atletico Madrid to claim a 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.

And Atletico boss Simeone has admitted that he was impressed by what he saw from the Uruguay international on his first run-out for his new club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Simeone said: “He is a very hard-working boy, we are going to need him.

“He competes very well, he will give us a lot of strength there in the middle of the court, when he obviously picks up the pace of the game.

“His speed characteristics, going out quickly in the circulation of the ball in the middle will generate more speed in that part of the middle of the pitch and well, hopefully he will find the best form.”

Arsenal are believed to have paid around £45m to bring Partey to The Emirates on transfer deadline day.

The Ghana midfielder, 27, made his debut for the Gunners at the weekend when he came on as a late substitute during the 1-0 loss to Manchester City at The Etihad.

Arsenal will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Leicester City at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished fourth last term. They are currently in fifth place in the table and level on points with Leicester.

