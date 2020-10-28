Martin Keown warns Mikel Arteta about repeating Arsenal mistakes

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown (Photo: BT Sport)

Martin Keown has warned Mikel Arteta that he is risking repeating the same mistakes as Unai Emery at Arsenal by constantly changing his team and system.

The north London side have endured a patchy run of form in the Premier League in recent weeks, with the Gunners having slumped to a 1-0 defeat by Leicester City at The Emirates on Monday night.

That loss means that the Gunners have now lost three of their last four games in the top flight, and they currently find themselves 11th in the table in the Premier League.

Arteta will now be hoping that his Arsenal side can return to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to face Manchester United in the top flight at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Former Arsenal defender Keown wants to see some more consistency from the Gunners in terms of the tactics deployed and the players selected.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Keown said: “They keep changing from one system to another and they did this with Emery.

“That’s what I would like to see now, the same pictures, the same triangles, the same movements, the same partnerships, the same relationships.

“If you keep changing it, you don’t find a rhythm, and that’s something that I found in a very successful team. It was like putting an old pair of slippers on for a game. Everything was there. You’d fire it into midfield to Patrick Vieira, into Dennis Bergkamp, [Thierry] Henry into the channel; it was three passes.

“These players now are getting the ball now and it’s jamming a little bit, so I think keep it simple and start building from this team. If this is the way he wants to play, keep with it, and try to put the people in it and get the messages right and work on it.

“It was very static, the front three never really moved from positions, they didn’t make themselves available.

“This is a brand new project for the manager. We don’t want to be over critical.

“I believe he’s the right man for the job 100 per cent, super bright manager and he’s going to have setbacks, it’s how he responds to this now.”

Arsenal are looking to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished in eighth place and won the FA Cup last term under Arteta.

The north London side are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they host Irish side Dundalk at The Emirates.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph back in 2003-04.

