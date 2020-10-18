Ray Parlour makes claim about new Arsenal signing Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey (Photo: @Arsenal)

Arsenal could have finally found a replacement for Patrick Vieira in the shape of Thomas Partey, according to Ray Parlour.

The Gunners completed a deal to bring the Ghana midfielder to The Emirates earlier this month when they agreed to pay the 27-year-old’s £45m release clause at Atletico Madrid.

Partey will now be hoping to establish himself as a regular fixture in the Arsenal first team in the coming weeks and months as the Gunners look to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Former Arsenal star Parlour played alongside ex-Gunners captain Vieira under Arsene Wenger and he has admitted his delight at seeing the north London side wrap up a deal for Partey.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour said: “I’m really looking forward to seeing Partey. They haven’t got the energy in that midfield and Partey will bring that.

“I’ve seen him play quite a few times for Atletico and he’s very effective. I’m really looking forward to see how he copes in the Premier League as well.

“Hopefully he’s going to play a major part if there is any success moving forward for Arsenal, trying to get in that top four.

“I think Arteta highlighted him early and said he’s the sort of player we need in that midfield area, because they are a bit lightweight at times in central midfield.

“I know it’s very difficult to get a replacement for Patrick Vieira, but they’ve not really got someone like him and I think Partey could be close to being as good as Patrick.”

Arsenal will kick off their Europa League campaign with a trip to Rapid Vienna on Thursday night.

The Gunners will then switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta is looking to help guide Arsenal to a top-four finish this season after the Gunners ended up in eighth place and won the FA Cup last term.

The north London side have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph under Arsene Wenger back in the 2003-04 campaign.

