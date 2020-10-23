‘Gutted’: Ian Wright sends message to Arsenal fans about Mesut Ozil

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has taken to social media to reveal his disappointment at seeing Mesut Ozil left out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad.

The German playmaker was not included in the club’s Premier League squad for the season and he has also been left out of the north London side’s Europa League squad.

Ozil, 32, has not featured for Arsenal this season and his last appearance for the Gunners came back in March.

The former Real Madrid star is Arsenal’s highest-paid player and is believed to earn around £350,000 a week with the Gunners, and his current deal is due to expire at the end of the season.

The midfielder now has little chance of playing for Arsenal again as the clock ticks down on his contract at The Emirates.

Former Gunners star Wright used his personal Twitter account to express his disappointment at seeing Ozil left out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad.

Posting on Twitter, Wright wrote: “Football will never stop surprising me.

“The fact that whatever has gone on couldn’t be resolved between the club and Mesut is sad.

“Sad for everyone involved and I can only send him strength for what will be a difficult few months knowing he won’t even have a chance to play. Gutted.”

Arsenal, who have not won the title since 2004, will return to Premier League action on Sunday evening when they host Leicester City at The Emirates.

The north London side are aiming to return to winning ways in the top flight after the disappointment of their 2-1 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend.

