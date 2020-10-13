Arsene Wenger predicts where Arsenal will finish this season

Arsene Wenger (Photo: beIN Sports)

Arsene Wenger is backing Arsenal to finish in the Premier League’s top four under Mikel Arteta this season.

The Gunners have made a promising start to their first full campaign under Arteta after the Spanish head coach took over the reins from Unai Emery back in December.

Arsenal have won three of their opening four Premier League games so far, only losing 3-1 to defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield last month.

Arteta signed Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder Thomas Partey and Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes in big-money deals worth nearly £70m in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Gunners boss has implemented his desired style of play at the north London club after Arteta spent the past couple of seasons working as Pep Guardiola’s number two.

Wenger is the last Arsenal manager to guide the Gunners into the Champions League in 2016 before the north London side missed out under the Frenchman in his final two seasons in charge.

The former Arsenal boss is confident that Arteta’s side can be the surprise package of the 2020-21 Premier League season, backing the Gunners to finish in the top four.

“To continue to have a grip on the team, as he has at the moment, and to go to the end of his beliefs,” Wenger told The Guardian.

“I think there is a good team spirit and they have a good chance to do well.

“I believe it will not be very difficult to improve on the number of points they got last season.

“But I’m convinced Arsenal can be in the top four, if not more. Why not more?

“They can be the surprise package for me this year: they bought well, they strengthened the defence well. And they kept the players who were already there. In my last year I bought [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, they kept him.

“They have every ingredient and no real weakness.”

While the Gunners signed Magalhaes and Partey in big-money deals this summer, Arsenal also recruited Chelsea FC winger Willian, Flamengo centre-half Pablo Mari, Southampton full-back Cedric Soares and Dijon goalkeeper Alex Runarsson.

Arsenal signed Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid for the second successive season.

The Gunners will make the trip to top-four rivals Manchester City in their next Premier League game on Saturday in a bid to win their fourth game of the campaign.

