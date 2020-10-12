Arsene Wenger gives verdict on Mesut Ozil’s future at Arsenal

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Arsene Wenger believes Mesut Ozil can still play a vital role for Arsenal, provided Mikel Arteta gets the balance right in his team to accommodate the World Cup winner.

The former Germany international hasn’t played a minute of Premier League football so far this season and hasn’t even made one of Arteta’s matchday squads.

The Arsenal manager opted to omit Ozil from his 25-man squad for the Europa League this season to cast further doubt on the German midfielder’s long-term future at the north London club.

Ozil has barely featured for Arsenal since Arteta took over the reins of the north London side from Unai Emery back in December following the club’s poor start to the season.

However, the 31-year-old still remained at Arsenal beyond the summer transfer window in spite of his remote chances of featuring under Arteta this term.

Wenger signed Ozil in what was a club-record £42.5m deal at the time but the former Real Madrid star failed to deliver under the French head coach throughout the final years of his tenure.

The former Arsenal manager reckons Ozil can still play a big role for Arsenal if Arteta sets up the Gunners team to play to the German playmaker’s strengths.

Wenger told Der Spiegel: “He wasn’t exactly the one with the greatest discipline on the pitch.

“And playing the game without the ball wasn’t exactly his forte.

“But you can deal with that if you put some more defensively minded players by his side. The main thing is to get the balance between attack and defence right.”

Arsenal signed Ozil in a £42.5m deal from Real Madrid in the 2013 summer transfer window following his decorated spell in the Spanish capital.

Ozil has only won the FA Cup and the Europa League since his move to Arsenal.

The German star is unlikely to face Manchester City in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

