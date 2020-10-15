‘He’s intelligent’: Arsene Wenger gives verdict on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsene Wenger says Mikel Arteta has the necessary skills to become a top manager

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 15 October 2020, 07:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsene Wenger says Mikel Arteta has the “ingredients” to develop into a very good manager at Arsenal.

The Spanish head coach took over the reins of the north London side in December after Arsenal parted company with Wenger’s successor Unai Emery.

Arteta started to rebuild Arsenal in the second half of the 2019-20 season, with some particularly impressive performances in the FA Cup.

Arsenal won the FA Cup trophy for the first time since Wenger’s departure after a 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC at Wembley back in August.

The Gunners have made a promising start to Arteta’s first full season in charge of the north London club after earning nine points from four games.

Arsenal look like mounting a top-four challenge in the 2020-21 campaign given the progress that the Gunners have already made under Arteta.

Ex-Gunners boss Wenger believes his former Arsenal captain Arteta can blossom into a top manager at The Emirates.

Asked if Arsenal are in good hands under Arteta, Wenger told BBC Sport:

“Yes. He has the ingredients to be a very good manager, a top manager, but many of my former players had these ingredients. We have to give them time, let them do their job in the way they want to do it.

“He’s intelligent, he has big passion and a strong character. And I believe he’s surrounding himself with the right people.”

Arsenal signed Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, Lille centre-half Gabriel Magalhaes, Chelsea FC winger Willian and Dijon goalkeeper Alex Runarsson this summer.

The Gunners completed permanent deals for Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares.

Arsenal have also secured the signing of Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid for a second successive season.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action with a difficult trip to Arteta’s former club Manchester City on Saturday evening.

Arsenal will host top-four rivals Leicester City in their next Premier League game at The Emirates on Sunday 25 October.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Mesut Ozil
Arsene Wenger urges Arsenal to revive Mesut Ozil’s career
Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)
Man United confirm when Edinson Cavani could make his debut
Pep Guardiola
Man City suffer major injury setback ahead of Arsenal clash – report
Frank Lampard
Pat Nevin: Frank Lampard has a ‘problem’ ahead of Chelsea FC v Southampton
Timo Werner
Timo Werner sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Frank Lampard
Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli provides latest injury update for Arsenal fans
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Denis Shapovalov
ATP tour heads into home straight with just 10 tournaments left on schedule
Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)
Alan Shearer claims Man United ‘going backwards’ under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)
Man United confirm when Edinson Cavani could make his debut
ScoopDragon Football News Network