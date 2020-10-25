‘Real good presence’: Ray Parlour gives verdict on Arsenal signing’s debut

Thomas Partey (Photo: @Arsenal)

Ray Parlour says Thomas Partey offered a “real good presence” in the Arsenal midfield during Thursday night’s 2-1 at Rapid Vienna.

The Ghana international made his debut in Arsenal’s 2-1 win against the Austrian side in their opening Europa League group-stage fixture in Vienna following his big-money move to the north London side this summer.

Partey helped the Gunners to overturn a 1-0 deficit to secure a 2-1 win courtesy of goals from David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the second half of the Europa League fixture.

The 27-year-old completed five successful tackles, won four aerial duels and finished with pass completion of 90 per cent.

The Arsenal summer signing will be hoping to retain his starting spot in Mikel Arteta’s team for the clash against Leicester City at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Former Gunners midfielder Parlour says Partey added an impressive presence to the Arsenal side in their Europa League group-stage victory.

“He’s got a real good presence and I don’t think they’ve had that in midfield,” Parlour told talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro.

“I don’t think they’ve been mobile enough over the last few years, if I’m being honest, but he’s that man to really fill in all the stops.

“He’s 6’1’’, he’s got that presence and he’s got the mobility in the midfield area. He had a really good game.

“When they started flooding people forward when they were trying to get back into the game, he was the one that was just sat in midfield and made everything tick.

“Very efficient and it’s a very good start to his Arsenal career.

“He could be a really big signing for Arsenal going forward because I think they’ve missed someone like him in that central midfield area for many years.”

Arsenal were linked with a swoop to sign Partey throughout the summer transfer window but the Gunners looked like missing out on their top target.

However, the Gunners managed to get a £45m deal over the line for the Atletico midfielder on transfer deadline day earlier this month.

Partey has signed a long-term deal with the north London side as the Ghanian looks to reinforce the Arsenal midfield.

The Gunners have beaten West Ham, Sheffield United and Fulham in the Premier League this season, while Arteta’s side suffered losses to Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

