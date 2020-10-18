Danny Murphy delivers verdict on new Arsenal signing Thomas Partey

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Danny Murphy is backing Thomas Partey to blossom into a top midfielder at Arsenal this season.

The Ghana international completed a much-anticipated move to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in a £45m deal on transfer deadline day.

Partey put pen to paper on a long-term deal with Arsenal as Mikel Arteta landed one of his top targets in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The new Arsenal signing established himself as a regular in the Atletico team thanks to his tenacious performances for Diego Simeone’s side.

Partey will be competing with the likes of Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny for a starting spot in Arteta’s midfield moving forwards.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Murphy believes Partey will prove a shrewd addition to the Arsenal team.

“I think Arteta’s recruitment in the summer was also hugely impressive. I think Partey will be huge and it’s an area that the club has been vulnerable in for quite some time,” Murphy told the Football Index podcast.

“He will provide the athleticism and tenacity in midfield that they have been missing in the middle of the pitch.

“I’m glad Ceballos is back again on loan and he shows a lot of attacking intent with his passes.

“Gabriel has also slotted into central defence and he looks like the real deal in the Premier League already.”

Partey came through the ranks at the Atletico academy before Simeone provided the Ghanian midfielder with the chance to shine in his first team in 2015-16 season.

The defensive midfielder scored 12 times in 132 games in all competitions during his six-season stint at the Spanish side.

Partey won the Europa League and Super Cup titles with Atletico as well as finishing as a runner-up in the 2015-16.

Arsenal had a productive summer transfer window after the Gunners signed Brazilian winger Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea FC.

The Blues also brought in Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes in a £25m deal to bolster Arteta’s defence.

Arsenal are looking to secure a return to the Champions League in Arteta’s first full season in charge of the north London side.

