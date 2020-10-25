Martin Keown compares Arsenal signing to Patrick Vieira

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown (Photo: BT Sport)

Martin Keown has compared new Arsenal signing Thomas Partey to club legend Patrick Vieira after the Ghanian’s impressive debut in the Europa League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta named Partey in his starting XI for the first time for the trip to Rapid Vienna after the 27-year-old moved to the Gunners from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Partey produced an influential performance in Arsenal’s 2-1 win against the Austrian side after the Premier League side overturned a 1-0 half-time deficit to secure a narrow 2-1 win.

While David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got on the score sheet in the Austrian capital, Partey provided the biggest talking point with an exciting debut for the Gunners.

Partey finished with some encouraging stats after the Arsenal summer signing completed five successful tackles, won four aerial duels and ended up with 90 per cent pass completion.

The Gunners have struggled to find a defensive midfielder capable of protecting their defence and providing a platform to build upon in midfield over the past decade or so.

Former Arsenal defender Keown likened Partey to Vieira after the summer signing’s impressive debut for the Gunners in the Europa League on Thursday night.

“I think you know when you see a player immediately add that touch of class, who wants to play and makes things happen,” Keown told BT Sport.

“He’s so silky smooth, he’s oozed class and been everywhere.”

Keown added: “This is where he looks like Vieira for me when he’s travelling with the ball and making things happen.”

Arsenal looked like missing out on Partey when the Gunners failed to agree a deal with Atletico Madrid as the Spanish side held out for their £45m asking price.

The north London side finally met the Spanish outfit’s asking price on transfer deadline to complete a deal for the Ghana international.

Partey could make his full Premier League debut against Leicester on Sunday.

