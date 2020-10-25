Aubameyang: What I think about Thomas Partey at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says Thomas Partey has been a “great” addition to the Arsenal team.

The Gunners signed the Ghana international in a £45m deal from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day earlier this month following months of speculation linking the defensive midfielder with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal had to activate Partey’s contract release clause to get a deal over the line for the 27-year-old after Atletico Madrid refused to budge on their valuation of their academy product.

Mikel Arteta handed Partey his first start for the north London outfit in their 2-1 victory over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League group-stage on Thursday night.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz in the second half overturned a 1-0 half-time deficit to secure a first group-stage win of the campaign.

Partey finished his first Arsenal appearance with five successful tackles, four headed clearances and 90 per cent pass completion in a dominant display for the summer signing.

The Ghanian midfielder will be hoping to feature against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal captain Aubameyang raved about Partey’s impact on the Gunners team following his impressive performance in their 2-1 win in the Europa League on Thursday night.

“Thomas has been great since joining the club,” Aubameyang told Arsenal’s official matchday programme.

“He has integrated so well in the squad.

“He is kind, calm and smiley. On the pitch, we have seen already seen what he will bring us in matches.

“He is so strong physically but yet so good on the ball as well. We didn’t really have a profile like this in our squad before.

“In terms of ball progression, beating the press, going forward, he will be very important for us.

“My family is from Gabon but I also have some roots in Ghana where Thomas is from so we are family too!

“It is good for some of our younger players as well to have a player like him, of his calibre at training. They will learn a lot from him.”

Partey came through the ranks at Atletico under Diego Simeone after he moved to Atletico from Ghanian outfit Odometha in 2012 at the age of 19.

The Ghanian midfielder scored 16 times in 188 games in all competitions during his six season stint in the Atletico first team.

Arsenal will take on Dundalk United in their next Europa League fixture at The Emirates on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip