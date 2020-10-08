‘He will make a big difference’: Avram Grant reacts to new Arsenal signing

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Avram Grant believes that Thomas Partey will end up being an excellent signing for Arsenal.

The north London side wrapped up a deal to bring the Ghana international to The Emirates on transfer deadline day on Monday after having been linked with a move to sign him all summer.

Arsenal are understood to have agreed to pay Partey’s £45m release clause to get a deal over the line as Mikel Arteta further bolstered his squad for his first full season in charge.

Partey will now be hoping to help Arsenal challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season as they bid to break back into the Champions League places.

Now, former Ghana boss Grant has delivered his verdict on Arsenal’s latest signing, backing the former Atletico Madrid midfielder to have a major positive impact at The Emirates in the coming months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Grant said: “I’d ask the Arsenal fans to give him a few weeks just to get used to English football, because it is still played differently in the Premier League to anywhere else, even if there are more foreign players now.

“But he will prove a good signing, perfect for what Mikel Arteta is trying to do. When you need him to hold the ball up, he can do that and he is a great fit for what Arteta is trying to make his team.”

Grant continued: “He is a central midfielder, who will win the ball and play the right pass forward and can see the pitch, tactically disciplined as well and committed to his team.

“And he will make a big difference to Arsenal, just like he did at Atletico. He is a really good signing, just what they needed.”

Partey could be in line to make his Premier League debut for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Manchester City away from home after the international break on 17 October.

The north London side have made a decent start to the new season after having claimed three wins from their opening four games in the top flight to leave them in fourth place in the Premier League table.

