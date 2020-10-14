‘He’s destined for some big things’: Aidy Boothroyd raves about Arsenal youngster

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah is destined for “big things” and can follow in the footsteps of the likes of Harry Kane and Alan Shearer, according to England Under-21 boss Aidy Boothroyd.

The 21-year-old forward recently drew level with Shearer and Francis Jeffers as England Under-21s’ all-time leading goalscorer, having netted his 13th goal in the 3-3 draw with Andorra last week.

Nketiah has been impressing whenever called upon by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta recently and he will be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team in the coming weeks and months.

He has already scored one goal in four Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season and he has also featured in both of the club’s League Cup games.

England U21 boss Boothroyd has now stated his belief that Nketiah has the raw talent needed to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Kane and Shearer in the coming seasons.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Boothroyd said: “There are always comparisons with top players over generations.

“If you look at Alan and the career he had and Harry Kane and the career he is having – where Eddie is concerned, if he can get to the point where, like those two players, he’s in on goal and you just know he is going to score, that’s when you make the step from young player to senior player.

“He’s not quite there yet but he’s not far off. The fact he’s in the company of those players that I’ve mentioned shows how much I think of him and how much we think of him in the system.

“He is destined for some big things. He has an aura of responsibility and leadership about him. He is a natural. He is very professional as well.

“If you were going to put someone up there as ‘this is what you want young England players to look like’, then it would be him.”

Nketiah will be hoping to be involved when Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday with a crunch clash away to Manchester City.

The north London side have won three of their four games in the top flight to leave them in fourth place in the table heading into this weekend’s showdown.

