Gabriel Martinelli provides latest injury update for Arsenal fans

Gabriel Martinelli (Photo: Arsenal Player)

Gabriel Martinelli has revealed that he is making good progress during his recovery from a knee injury and hopes to be able to return to action soon for Arsenal.

The 19-year-old forward suffered a knee problem during training with the Gunners back in June and underwent surgery to correct the problem as he was ruled out of the remainder of the season.

The operation was a success and the Brazilian teenager is now working on getting himself back fully fit for the Gunners as he bids to earn a spot in Mikel Arteta’s team.

Martinelli had been in impressive form for Arsenal before his injury setback and Gunners fans will be hoping to see him back in action sooner rather than later.

Now, the teenager has revealed that his rehabilitation is going well and that he expects to be able to start training outside with ball once again in the coming weeks.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, Martinelli said: “I’m feeling very well, I’m regaining confidence and I can feel my knee is better.

“After an injury like this you are kind of scared to force the knee again but the past couple of weeks it has been fine and soon I can start training with the ball.”

Martinelli continued: “I think we have an excellent squad and along with Mikel’s forward thinking and winning mentality we can carry on doing well.

“We are playing well and training well, everyone wants to win and we are all giving everything.

“I believe this season is very promising. We won trophies last season and I believe we can win this season again and also qualify for the Champions League.”

Martinelli scored an impressive 10 goals in 26 games in all competitions for Arsenal last season as they ended up in eighth place in the Premier League table.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action after the international break this weekend when they take on Manchester City at The Etihad.

Arsenal currently find themselves fourth in the table after having won three of their opening four games in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip