Arsenal have turned their attentions towards a deal to sign Jorginho from Chelsea FC this summer after talks broke down with Lyon in an attempt to sign Houssem Aouar, according to reports.

ESPN is reporting that the north London side had a €35m bid rejected by the French side last week, with Lyon holding out for a fee closer to €60m.

The same story reports that Arsenal have been unable to negotiate a deal to sign Aouar after continued discussions with the Ligue 1 club, and they are now set to focus their efforts elsewhere.

According to the article, Arsenal are now looking into the possibility of signing Chelsea FC midfielder Jorginho on loan before the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Monday night.

The same story says that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is “desperate” for the north Londoners to secure a deal for Jorginho before the window shuts.

It’s also claimed in the article that Aouar was the club’s top priority for this summer ahead of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, who has a release clause of €50m in his contract.

The article concludes by claiming that Chelsea FC would be reluctant to let Jorginho leave the club without signing a new defensive midfielder – but Frank Lampard also recognises the need to reduce his “bloated” squad before the deadline.

Jorginho scored two penalties for Chelsea FC as he helped them to claim a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

