Journalist delivers update for Arsenal fans on Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal remain in talks with Lyon about the possibility of signing Houssem Aouar before Monday’s transfer deadline, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to bring the midfielder to The Emirates this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to further add to his squad for his first full campaign in charge.

The 22-year-old has scored 24 goals in 139 games for Lyon and he is rated as one of the bright prospects in European football.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in signing midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid this summer.

However, reporter Romano has revealed that there are no new developments on the Gunners’ reported interest in the 27-year-old Ghana international.

Romano also revealed that the Gunners are looking into deals to sell Lucas Torreira to Atletico Madrid and Sead Kolasinac to Bayer Leverkusen before the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Monday night.

Posting in an update on Twitter earlier this week, Romano said: “Arsenal are working to sell Lucas Torreira to Atlético Madrid and Sead Kolasinac to Bayer Leverkusen.

“Talks ongoing with OL for Houssem Aouar – he’s the main option, Thomas Partey situation is still quiet right now. #AFC #transfers.”

Later on Wednesday, Romano issued a fresh update on his Twitter account quoting Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Romano wrote: “Jean Michel Aulas about Houssem Aouar deal: ‘We know that three big clubs are interested in him. 2 in the short-term, 1 in the long-term. Not much has happened. All the clubs can’t give us financially what Lyon wants’. [@GFFN]

“Arsenal still in talks. But no agreement yet.”

Arsenal are looking to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished eighth and won the FA Cup under Arteta last term.

The north London side will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they host Sheffield United at The Emirates.

