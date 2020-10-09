‘I’m really pleased’: Kevin Campbell rates new Arsenal signing

Kevin Campbell opens up about Thomas Partey's transfer to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 10 October 2020, 00:15 UK
Kevin Campbell believes that Thomas Partey is just the kind of midfielder that Arsenal have been “crying out for” over the last few years.

The Ghana international completed a move to The Emirates on transfer deadline day last week after having been heavily linked with a move to the north London club throughout the summer window.

Partey, 27, will hope to make a quick impact at the north London side as he bids to try and help Mikel Arteta’s men to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Arsenal opted to let Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira move to Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season to make room for Partey in their squad.

Now, former Gunner star Campbell has expressed his delight at seeing the north London side complete a move to bring Partey to Arsenal this summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Campbell said: “I’m really pleased about this signing.

“We know we’ve been crying out for that dynamic, ball-winning midfielder who can do it all and I definitely know it’s him.

“I’ve watched him numerous times in Spain and he’s as good as it says on the tin. He’s a really good player.”

Discussing Partey’s best position, Campbell continued: “He can play either as the holding player himself or he can even play a bit further forward.

“But I think we need his energy and his doggedness and his toughness as the holding player.

“So I think there’s going to be flexibility there. Whether it’s part of a two or part of a three, I think Thomas Partey obviously has a massive role to play especially defensively when we don’t have the ball.

“I think he’s going to prove to be a player like a – listen, I don’t want to make too many comparisons – that [Patrick] Vieira type or that Gilberto [Silva] type player, where you can rely on him in there.

“He will put himself about, break things up, win it and he can do it all. He can run with with it, he can play, he can score goals, he can shoot from distance.

“I think this is the signing Arteta really, really wanted and we got him which is great.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the international break with a tricky clash away to Manchester City in the top flight.

Partey could make his Premier League debut for the Gunners when they take on Pep Guardiola’s side next weekend.

Arsenal are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished eighth and won the FA Cup last term under Arteta.

