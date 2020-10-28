Laurent Koscielny sends message to Arsenal fans about Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Laurent Koscielny has come out in defence of Mesut Ozil after the playmaker was left out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad by Mikel Arteta.

The German playmaker was omitted from the Gunners’ squad for the Premier League for the season, leaving him likely to have played his final game for the north London side.

Ozil has not featured for Arsenal since March despite producing a string of promising performances for the Gunners following Arteta’s appointment at The Emirates back in December of last year.

The 32-year-old is Arsenal’s highest-paid player, and his current contract is set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Now, former Arsenal star Koscielny has spoken out about Ozil’s situation, insisting that he has nothing but good things to say about the World Cup winner.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Koscielny said: “We’re both part of the ‘Arsene Wenger Generation’. The coach loved him as a player. It was more complicated with Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

“Knowing him, he must always be professional in training, always on time. He is undoubtedly at the level demanded by the Premier League.

“There is probably a certain case with the club since last year, I hope both sides find a deal that works for everyone. He is a competitor.

“I hope to see him back on the pitch soon, at Arsenal or elsewhere, because he is real talent.

“As a man, he’s a very good person, who got along with all his teammates. He gave a lot, helped sick children.

“He is a generous person, with whom I got along very well. As a player, he is in my opinion a phenomenon.

“He can find passes that no one sees, he’s a maestro. He can rock a game with incredible passes.”

Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Irish side Dundalk.

After that, the north London side will switch their focus back to Premier League affairs and their crunch clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners are aiming to bounce back from their poor run of form in the Premier League which has seen them lose three of their last four outings in the top flight.

