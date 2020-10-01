Jamie Carragher reacts to Arsenal’s League Cup win at Liverpool FC

Jamie Carragher has his say on Arsenal's win over Liverpool FC on penalties in the League Cup fourth round

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 1 October 2020, 21:56 UK
Jamie Carragher
Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher praised Arsenal for claiming a “huge” victory as they reached the League Cup quarter-finals thanks to a penalty shootout win over Liverpool FC at Anfield.

The Gunners returned to Anfield just three days after they were beaten 3-1 by Jurgen Klopp’s men in the Premier League on Monday night.

Both sides made a number of changes to their teams for the fourth-round tie, which ended up being a largely uninspiring affair.

With the game goalless after 90 minutes on Merseyside, a penalty shootout followed.

With the score level in the shootout, Harry Wilson saw his penalty saved by Bernd Leno and Joe Willock netted the decisive spot-kick to secure Arsenal’s place in the last eight.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Carragher said: “There was nothing really between the two teams in the game.

“It wasn’t easy for them [Arsenal] on Monday night and they changed teams slightly.

“It’s a huge victory for Arsenal. The quarter-finals are now something they can look forward to.”

Arsenal will now switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash against Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC, who have won all three of their top-flight games this season, will take on Aston Villa away from home on Sunday evening.

