Matteo Guendouzi opens up on his move away from Arsenal on loan

Matteo Guendouzi (Photo: Adidas)

Matteo Guendouzi says he is looking forward to a fresh start after having joined Hertha Berlin on loan from Arsenal for the rest of the season.

Guendouzi had found himself frozen out at Arsenal by Mikel Arteta after having become embroiled in a row with Neal Maupay during Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat away at Brighton and Hove Albion last season.

The 21-year-old had not made a single appearance for Arsenal this season before his loan move to German side Hertha Berlin was confirmed before the transfer deadline last week.

Guendouzi will now be hoping to rack up some important first-team minutes as he bids to try and hold down a regular spot at the German club for the current season.

Asked whether he feels that he still has a future at Arsenal, Guendouzi replied: “It is not that, I just really needed to play this year, a new challenge.

“That was the most important thing for me. I am still young, I am only 21, so playing time was the top priority for me.

“I know that by going to Hertha Berlin, I’ll be able to really express myself in a great league, so everything is perfect.

“They’re a very good German club, with great ambition, so I’ve gone on loan for a year over there.

“I’m going to give everything for this club. I needed game time, to enjoy myself on the pitch and that’s what I’m going to do this year.”

Guendouzi helped France’s Under-21 side to beat Liechtenstein 5-0 on Thursday.

Arsenal are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they bid to try and finish in the top four in Arteta’s first full campaign in charge.

They have won three of their four opening games in the top flight, and their only defeat so far came away at defending champions Liverpool FC last month.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the international break when they travel to face Manchester City at The Etihad on Saturday.

