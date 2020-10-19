Micah Richards questions summer Arsenal signing

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Micah Richards has admitted that he is not convinced that Gabriel Magalhaes is of the “right standard” for Arsenal.

The Brazilian defender has been settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Lille in a £27m deal in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has scored one goal in four Premier League games for Mikel Arteta’s men and he featured for the whole 90 minutes during the Gunners’ 1-0 loss to Manchester City at The Etihad on Saturday night.

Former Manchester City defender Richards believes that the Gunners are moving in the right direction when it comes to their back-line.

However, he had admitted that he is yet to be fully convinced by summer signing Gabriel.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Richards said: “Arsenal’s defence still bothers me (is Gabriel the right standard?) but it is evident they are moving in the right direction.

“They are a long way from the peaks that Wenger brought but the picture is improving.

“Most importantly, nobody is laughing at them any more.”

Richards went on to praise Arsenal’s signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

He continued: “When you add in that they have just signed Thomas Partey – what an unbelievable piece of business that could prove, as the Ghanaian was outstanding for Atletico Madrid – Arteta has got a lot of quality to choose from. Arsenal, really, should be looking at the top four.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Leicester City at The Emirates looking to get back to winning ways in the top flight.

