Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal fans about Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey (Photo: @Arsenal)

Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal fans that it will take time for Thomas Partey to discover his best form for Arsenal.

The 27-year-old Ghana midfielder made his first appearance for the Gunners on Saturday night when he came on the play the final seven minutes of the 1-0 defeat by Manchester City at The Etihad.

Partey is currently settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the north London side from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day earlier this month.

Arteta says he was pleased with what he saw from Partey as he made his debut for the Gunners on Saturday night but he feels that it will take time for the midfielder to adapt to life in the Premier League.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Arteta said of Partey: “We will see how quickly we can make it with him.

“I think we have to respect that process and that timing for him because he only trained for a day really and there’s a lot of new information and different game models for him to understand, and we have to respect that.

“But I think when he came on he looked good.”

Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Rapid Vienna in their group-stage opener.

After that, the north London side will switch their focus back towards Premier League action and their home clash against Leicester City on Sunday night.

Arsenal are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished in eighth place last season under Arteta.

