Owen Hargreaves advises Arsenal to make this signing before the deadline

Owen Hargreaves has urged Arsenal to bring in a new midfielder before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The north London side have been strongly linked with moves for both Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid in recent days but it remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be able to get either of the proposed deals over the line.

Arsenal suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season on Monday night when they were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool FC at Anfield despite taking the lead on Merseyside.

The defending Premier League champions produced an impressive display as they claimed a dominant win thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and new signing Diogo Jota.

Former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves felt that the Gunners looked light in midfield, with Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny having started the Premier League clash.

And Hargreaves believes that the north London side are in need of reinforcements in midfield before the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Monday night.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Hargreaves said: “They didn’t have much possession Arsenal and I just thought they were a bit light in the centre of the park.

“Elneny and Xhaka, I don’t think that works against Liverpool and that’s probably why they’re trying to address the centre of the park, whether that’s [Thomas] Partey or Aouar, I think they need somebody in there.”

Hargreaves also stated his belief that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be more effective for the Gunners in a central striking role.

He continued: “Maybe drop [Alexandre] Lacazette, play Aubameyang at the top, [Bukayo] Saka can play as an attacker, [and] as a wing-back.”

Arsenal, who finished eighth and won the FA Cup last season, will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon with a home clash against Sheffield United.

