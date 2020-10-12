David Ginola urges Arsenal to sign 22-year-old to replace Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Arsenal should reignite their interest in signing Houssem Aouar from Lyon in the future because he is the perfect replacement for Mesut Ozil, according to David Ginola.

The north London side were strongly linked with a move to sign Aouar in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looked to add to his midfield options, but a move failed to materialise.

Arsenal instead ended up signing midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid as Arteta did manage to add some further steel to his squad.

It remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old Aouar will continue to be a target for the north London side in the forthcoming transfer windows.

Ozil remains frozen out at Arsenal despite being the club’s highest-paid player, and his contract with the Gunners is set to expire at the end of this season.

Former Tottenham star Ginola believes that Aouar would be the perfect replacement for Ozil and has urged the Gunners to keep pursuing a deal.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Ginola said: “Being replaced by Aouar would have been a fantastic choice.

“He’s definitely the type of player that Arsenal fans would love to watch in the middle of the park, that’s for sure.

“If he wants to stay at Lyon, that’s his concern, he’s still a young player.

“To replace Ozil, I think he’s the best choice for Arsenal.”

Arsenal are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table after having won all but one of their four games in the top flight this season.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action after the international break when they travel to face Manchester City in the top flight.

