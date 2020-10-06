Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal signing Thomas Partey

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan (Photo: Screengrab)

Piers Morgan has taken to social media to reveal his delight at seeing Arsenal complete a move to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.

The north London side wrapped up a deal to bring the 27-year-old Ghana midfielder to The Emirates in a deal reported to be worth around £45.3m.

The midfielder made 35 league appearances for Atletico Madrid last season and Arsenal were able to complete a deal by paying the release clause in his contract with the Spanish club.

Meanwhile, Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira has moved in the opposite direction to join Atletico Madrid on loan for the rest of the season.

Arsenal’s move to sign Partey gathered pace in the final few hours of transfer deadline day on Monday, with the deal officially announced as the clock ticked down on the summer window.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan was thrilled by the signing and took to social media to express his delight after the news was confirmed.

Posting on Twitter, Morgan wrote: “Partey time! Brilliant signing – congrats @m8arteta & welcome @Thomaspartey22!”

Partey could make his Premier League debut with Arsenal when the Gunners return to top-flight action after the international break with a tricky trip to face Manchester City at The Etihad.

Arsenal have won three of their four opening games in the Premier League to leave them in fourth place in the top-flight table following their 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on Sunday.

