‘I was so excited’: Alex Runarsson talks up new Arsenal signing

Alex Runarsson expresses his delight at seeing Arsenal complete a deal to sign Thomas Partey

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 14 October 2020, 05:30 UK
Thomas Partey
Thomas Partey (Photo: @Arsenal)

Alex Runarsson has expressed his delight at seeing Arsenal complete a deal to sign Thomas Partey before the transfer deadline last week.

The Gunners were strongly linked with a move to land the Ghana international all summer but they didn’t get a deal over the line until the final day of the window.

Arsenal are thought to have paid the £45m release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract to secure the services of the talented midfielder.

Partey will now be preparing to link up with his new Arsenal team-mates ahead of a potential debut against Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.

Icelandic goalkeeper Runarsson signed for Arsenal from French club Dijon last month and the shot-stopper has now revealed his delight at seeing the Gunners complete a move to bring in Partey this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Goal, Runarsson said: “I was so excited because it shows everybody the ambition that the club has: that we want to go back to compete for the Premier League and Champions League.

“We want to take part in all the major competitions, and not just take part but win.

“To sign Thomas, it just shows the world what we are all about.”

Arsenal head into their clash against Manchester City looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League after their 2-1 victory over Sheffield United last time out.

The north London side have won three of their opening four games in the Premier League this season to leave them in fourth place in the Premier League table as things stand.

Arsenal will kick off their Europa League group-stage campaign with a trip to Rapid Vienna on Thursday night next week.

