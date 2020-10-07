Arsenal technical director predicts big things for Thomas Partey

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal technical director Edu believes that Thomas Partey has everything needed to become a “top player” for the Gunners in the coming seasons.

The 27-year-old midfielder signed for the north London side from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day after the north London side agreed to pay his £45m release clause.

Ghana international Partey will now link up with Mikel Arteta’s squad as he bids to try and help the Gunners to finish in the top four this season.

Lucas Torreira headed in the opposite direction on transfer deadline day, with the Uruguay international joining Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season.

It is hoped that Partey will help to strengthen Arsenal’s midfield this season as the club look to continue to make progress under Arteta.

And Gunners technical director Edu has insisted that he expecting big things from Partey at Arsenal in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Edu said: “Thomas has all the right attributes to be a top player for Arsenal.

“He is a leader on and off the pitch and he is exactly the kind of player and person we want at the club.

“We already feel like we know Thomas very well based on the work we have done analysing his performances closely in recent times.

“With his all-round game and positive aggressive style, he will be a brilliant addition to our squad.

“We’ve made a strong start to the season and we want to continue to build on this with Thomas now part of our club.”

Arsenal, who are fourth in the Premier League after having won three of their opening four games, will return to action with a tricky trip to face Manchester City after the international break.

The Gunners are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after having finished eighth and won the FA Cup last term.

