Thomas Partey sends message to Arsenal fans after completing transfer

Thomas Partey (Photo: @Arsenal)

Thomas Partey has spoken out for the first time since having completed his transfer to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid last week.

The 27-year-old Ghana international became the north London club’s final signing of the summer transfer window on Monday as the Gunners agreed to pay the release clause in his Atletico Madrid contract.

Partey will bring some added steel to the Arsenal midfield as Mikel Arteta looks to try and steer the north London side towards a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

And the versatile midfielder has now expressed his delight at having completed his move to join the north London club this summer as he prepares to link up with his new team-mates.

Speaking in a video posted on Arsenal’s official Instagram account, Partey said: “Hello, Gunners, thanks so much for the love, for the messages I’ve received.

“I can’t wait to be part of you guys, I can’t wait to join team. It’s a great feeling to be part of a family like this.

“Thanks so much to everyone for the love, I feel so grateful and so amazed to be part of you.

“I can’t wait to join you guys and don’t forget, no Thomas, no Partey.”

Partey could be in line to make his Premier League debut for Arsenal when the Gunners return to top flight action after the international break with a trip to Manchester City.

The north London side are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table after having won three of their opening four games under Arteta this season.

Arsenal are aiming to try and break back into the Champions League spots after they ended up in eighth place and without a trophy under Arteta last term.

