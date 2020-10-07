Lucas Torreira sends message to new Arsenal signing Thomas Partey

Lucas Torreira (Photo: Adidas)

Lucas Torreira has told Thomas Partey that he will be treated “very well” at Arsenal following his move to the north London club from Atletico Madrid on deadline day.

After having been linked with a move for the Ghana international all summer, the north London side finally completed a deal to bring the midfielder to The Emirates on transfer deadline day on Monday.

Meanwhile, midfielder Torreira headed in the opposite direction to Atletico Madrid on loan for the rest of the season after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements in north London by Mikel Arteta.

Partey, 27, will be hoping to have an impact at Arsenal in the coming weeks and months as he bids to try and help the Gunners to challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

And Uruguay midfielder Torreira has told the new Arsenal signing that he can expect to be treated very well by the Gunners following his move.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Torreira said: “There he will meet a club where they treated me very well and that is the most important thing.”

Meanwhile, Torreira himself said that he was pleased to have been able to complete his loan move to Atletico Madrid.

He continued: “I’m happy. The truth is that after a bit of suffering because it happened at the last hours for the transfer period to end, but the important thing is that the signing took place.

“Today I’m a new Atletico Madrid player. I’m super happy. That took a long time, but as I said before, everything went very well and I was able to sign.”

Partey will be hoping to make his debut for Arsenal in the Premier League when the Gunners return to top-flight action after the international break with a tricky trip to face Manchester City away from home.

Arsenal have won three of their opening four games in the top flight this term.

