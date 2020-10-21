Arsene Wenger: What I really think about Arsenal under Mikel Arteta

Arsene Wenger (Photo: The Sport Review)

Arsene Wenger believes that Mikel Arteta has been doing a “good job” since his appointment as Arsenal manager.

The Spanish head coach was brought in to replace Unai Emery at The Emirates at the back-end of last year after a poor start to the season by the north London club.

Arteta is the second appointment at The Emirates since Wenger left Arsenal in the summer of 2018, and the former midfielder has been tasked with steering the north London side back into the top four this season.

Wenger believes that Arsenal struggled initially following his departure but he now feels that the club is on the right track and that Arteta is the right man to lead them forward.

Speaking in an interview with Canal Plus, as quoted by Metro, Wenger said: “What I see is that the club have started to reinvest a lot, and things started off badly.

“There was disunity. We no longer knew who was in charge and that’s never good. Now they’ve created a unit, and now it’s about making good technical decisions.

“You have to find some form of stability and balance. That will be the job of [Mikel] Arteta, who must find the balance between defending and attacking.

“Mikel Arteta does a good job, yes. The club has regained its values, but it is in the long term that we will see if the values will continue to be represented. Before, Arsenal was respected because we gave young people a chance.”

Asked if Arsenal sought his advice on hiring Arteta, Wenger said: “No. When you leave a club, at the beginning you have to cut completely, but, he called me and I wished him luck.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday evening when they host Leicester City at The Emirates.

Before that, Arteta will take his side to face Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph under Wenger back in the 2003-04 season.

The north London side ended up in eighth place in the Premier League table last term, but Arteta did lead the Gunners to their first major trophy since Wenger’s departure when they beat Chelsea FC in the FA Cup final back in August.

