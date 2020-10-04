Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Piers Morgan (Photo: Piers Morgan / Twitter)

Piers Morgan took to social media to salute both Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka as the pair helped to fire Arsenal to a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side headed into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League after the disappointment of their 3-1 defeat by Liverpool FC at Anfield last time out.

The Gunners made a slow start to the game and failed to click into gear in the first half as they struggled to break down a well-organised Sheffield United defence.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side started brightly after half-time and they took the lead in the 61st minute when Saka was on hand to calmly and confidently head home Hector Bellerin’s cross.

Arsenal then doubled their lead three minutes and 10 seconds later when Pepe burst through towards goal and fired home a low and precise finish in off the left-hand post.

Sheffield United pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute when

David McGoldrick curled home a brilliant effort past Bernd Leno.

However, the Gunners held on to claim all three points and wrap up their third Premier League win of the season.

Celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan was clearly impressed by what he saw from the Gunners as Saka and Pepe’s goals put the home side in control of the game.

Posting on Twitter after Saka’s goal, Morgan wrote: “SAKA! 1-0… well worked goal, ice-cool finish by ⁦@BukayoSaka87⁩ 👏👏👏.”

And after Pepe had made it 2-0 to the home side, the former Daily Mirror editor added in a separate tweet: “PEPE! 2-0… another well-worked goal, another ice-cool finish…”

Arsenal will turn their attentions towards preparing for their return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Manchester City away from home on Saturday 17 October.

