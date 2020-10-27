Ian Wright wants Arsenal to sign 22-year-old in January

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright says he is hopeful that Arsenal can still sign Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar to complement Thomas Partey in upcoming transfer windows.

The Gunners were linked with a swoop to sign Aouar from Lyon and Partey from Atletico Madrid throughout most of the 2020 summer transfer window.

Arsenal looked like they were going to miss out on the midfield duo when the Gunners had made little progress before transfer deadline day earlier this month.

However, the Gunners decided to meet Partey’s contract release clause to get a deal for the Ghana international over the line in a £45m deal from Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal, however, missed out on Aouar as they secured just one of their two midfield targets in the summer.

Partey has already earned rave reviews for his performance in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Rapid Vienna in their opening Europa League group-stage fixture on Thursday night.

The 27-year-old was unable to help Arsenal avoid a 1-0 loss to Leicester City in his Premier League home debut at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night.

Former Arsenal striker Wright is hopeful that the Gunners can still get a deal for the 22-year-old Lyon playmaker over the line in the future.

“I’m very happy [with Partey],” Wright told Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro.

“The way he played in midweek against Rapid Vienna, OK they’re not the greatest opposition but he was magnificent.

“He’s exactly what Arsenal are looking for. He can bring the ball forward and he can set moves going. I think we’ll see [Granit] Xhaka dropping in and [Dani] Ceballos further forward because at the end of the day that’s where Arsenal still need to create in that last third of the pitch.

“I don’t mind that [Partey’s disciplinary record] because he’s somebody that does intercept. Already from his first game he’s got more interceptions individually than the rest of Arsenal’s midfield. He’s somebody that can win the ball but he can progress the ball.

“They still need more, he’s not the main one and that’s why Arsenal went for Houssem Aouar as well. I’m hoping they can still get him at some stage but Partey is a massive improvement on what Arsenal have got.”

Aouar has scored seven goals and made one assist in 13 games in all competitions in the 2020-21 season so far.

The French playmaker has established himself as one of the most exciting talents in Ligue 1 following a return of 17 goals in 101 games in five seasons.

Arsenal will make the trip to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

