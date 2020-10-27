Arsenal still keeping tabs on 22-year-old Ligue 1 star – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are still plotting a bid to sign Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar in the January transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport is reporting that the Gunners are still interested in the Lyon attacking midfielder despite failing to get a deal over the line for the French talent in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal were unable to bring in Aouar before the 5 October deadline to leave Mikel Arteta without one of his top targets ahead of his first full season in charge.

According to the same story, the Gunners were forced to prioritise signing Thomas Partey or Aouar and the north London outfit opted to go with the Ghana international to reinforce their defence.

Tuttosport claim that Arsenal could reignite their interest in Aouar in January provided that the Gunners can offload some of the deadweight in their squad to free up room on their wage bill.

Aouar has scored two goals and has made one assist in six games in the French top flight this season as well as netting five times in seven outings in cup competitions.

The 22-year-old has become a key part of the Lyon team over the past five seasons at the French side following a return of 25 goals in 141 games in all competitions.

Arsenal suffered a 1-0 loss to Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night after Jamie Vardy scored a late goal for the Foxes in north London.

The Gunners will host Dundalk United in the Europa League on Thursday night before Arsenal make the trip to Manchester United next weekend.

