David Ornstein delivers update on Arsenal’s interest in Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar would like to move to Arsenal from Lyon before Monday’s transfer deadline, according to reporter David Ornstein.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a switch to bring Aouar to The Emirates this summer in recent days as Mikel Arteta looks to add to his squad before the summer transfer window closes.

Arsenal are yet to officially announce anything about the proposed transfer, but the speculation suggesting that Aouar could be on his way to north London before Monday’s deadline has continued in recent days.

Respected reporter Ornstein has now shed light on the latest news regarding Arsenal’s reported interest in the France international.

He claims that Arsenal remain in talks with Lyon about the possibility of signing the 22-year-old and that discussions between Edu and Lyon’s sporting director Juninho have been “very cordial” so far.

Speaking on The Athletic’s Ornstein and Chapman Podcast, Ornstein said: “I understand [Aouar] would like to come to Arsenal and that negotiations have been very cordial between the two Brazilians, Arsenal’s technical director Edu and Lyon’s sporting director Juninho.

“There have been a lot of public comments from Jean-Michel Aulas, the Lyon president, but I don’t think that has disrupted things behind the scenes.

“It’s whether Lyon, who are in a pretty sticky financial situation and I’m told that they need to sell, accept what Arsenal are able to propose.

“I don’t know exactly what Arsenal’s financial situation is going into this final week and whether it’s contingent on freeing up space in the squad and also finances, but that’s going to be a really interesting one.”

Aouar scored nine goals in 41 games in all competitions for Lyon last season and he made his senior debut for the French club back in 2017.

The midfielder has made three appearances in Ligue 1 so far this season and he was sent off in the 2-1 defeat by Montpellier back on 15 September.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they host Sheffield United at The Emirates as they aim to bounce back from their 3-1 loss to Liverpool FC in the top flight on Monday night.

