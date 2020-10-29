Arsenal face three-way battle to sign Houssem Aouar - report

Arsenal will face battle to sign Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar with interest from PSG and Juventus, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 29 October 2020, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are facing a three-way battle to sign Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Tuttosport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Arsenal are eager to get a deal over the line for the Lyon playmaker in upcoming transfer windows.

The same article states that the Gunners attempted to land the 22-year-old in the 2020 summer transfer window but Arsenal ended up prioritising the signing of Thomas Partey.

According to the same story, Arsenal will no longer have a clear pathway to sign the Lyon midfielder after Serie A title holders Juventus entered the race for Aour’s signature.

Tuttosport is reporting that Juventus want the French playmaker to replace former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in the heart of the Italian side’s midfield.

The media outlet add that Paris Saint-Germain are also looking at Aouar as a possible recruit to improve their midfield.

The story goes on to state that Arsenal are hoping to raise funds for the signing of Aouar by selling Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

Arsenal signed Atletico Madrid star Partey, Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, Chelsea FC winger Willian as well as completing permanent deals from Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares.

The Gunners made a promising start to the Premier League season apart from losses to Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

However, Arsenal lost 1-0 to Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium last weekend after Jamie Vardy netted a late winner.

The Gunners will take on Dundalk United in the Europa League on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Related Articles

Home »
Gary Lineker
‘What a talent’: Gary Lineker raves about Man United star during 5-0 win over RB Leipzig
Gary Lineker
‘What a talent’: Gary Lineker raves about Man United star during 5-0 win over RB Leipzig
Glenn Hoddle
Glenn Hoddle reacts to Hakim Ziyech’s goal in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win at Krasnodar
Frank Lampard
David James gives verdict on Edouard Mendy after Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win at Krasnodar
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand rates Edinson Cavani’s debut for Man United
Spurs legend Garth Crooks (Photo: Screengrab / BBC Sport)
BBC Sport pundit: Chelsea FC haven’t had a player like this for years
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Novak Djokovic
Erste Bank Open: Tsitsipas and Sinner join youthful line-up in Vienna’s second round
Mesut Ozil
Laurent Koscielny sends message to Arsenal fans about Mesut Ozil
Glenn Hoddle
Glenn Hoddle reacts to Hakim Ziyech’s goal in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win at Krasnodar
ScoopDragon Football News Network