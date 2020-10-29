Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are facing a three-way battle to sign Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website Tuttosport, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Arsenal are eager to get a deal over the line for the Lyon playmaker in upcoming transfer windows.

The same article states that the Gunners attempted to land the 22-year-old in the 2020 summer transfer window but Arsenal ended up prioritising the signing of Thomas Partey.

According to the same story, Arsenal will no longer have a clear pathway to sign the Lyon midfielder after Serie A title holders Juventus entered the race for Aour’s signature.

Tuttosport is reporting that Juventus want the French playmaker to replace former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey in the heart of the Italian side’s midfield.

The media outlet add that Paris Saint-Germain are also looking at Aouar as a possible recruit to improve their midfield.

The story goes on to state that Arsenal are hoping to raise funds for the signing of Aouar by selling Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

Arsenal signed Atletico Madrid star Partey, Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, Chelsea FC winger Willian as well as completing permanent deals from Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares.

The Gunners made a promising start to the Premier League season apart from losses to Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

However, Arsenal lost 1-0 to Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium last weekend after Jamie Vardy netted a late winner.

The Gunners will take on Dundalk United in the Europa League on Thursday night.

