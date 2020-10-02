Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are hoping to sell Matteo Guendouzi in a bid to make room for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Telefoot, as quoted by the Express, is reporting that Arsenal are in talks to send Guendouzi on loan to Ligue 1 side Marseille for the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that the Gunners have been attempting to offload the controversial French midfielder all summer without much luck so far.

The report states that the Gunners are hoping to offload the defensive midfielder before transfer deadline day on Monday.

Telefoot go on to add that Arsenal are likely to push hard to get a deal for Aouar, 22, over the line before the deadline on 5 October.

The article reveals that the Gunners have already failed with a £32m bid for the Lyon playmaker but Arsenal are prepared to increase their offer.

Guendouzi has scored one goal in 82 games in all competitions since Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery signed the combative midfielder from Lorient in the 2018 summer transfer window.

However, the French midfielder has been out of favour at Arsenal since a bust up with Brighton striker Neal Maupay in the summer.

Arsenal saw their winning start to the Premier League season come to an end on Monday night following a 3-1 loss to defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield.

The Gunners will welcome Sheffield United to the Emirates Stadium in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

