Arsene Wenger urges Arsenal to revive Mesut Ozil’s career

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Arsene Wenger has expressed his disappointment that Mesut Ozil’s career is wasting away at Arsenal.

The former Germany international has been frozen out of the Arsenal side since Mikel Arteta took over the reins of the north London club from Unai Emery last term.

Ozil hasn’t featured in the Premier League so far this season and Arteta hasn’t even included the World Cup winner in a matchday squad to underline his fall from grace.

The German playmaker didn’t leave Arsenal in the 2020 summer transfer window despite the 31-year-old having a bleak future at the Gunners under their current manager.

Arteta has omitted Ozil from his 25-man squad for the Europa League to leave the former Real Madrid midfielder with slim prospects of playing any first-team football this season.

Wenger was responsible for bringing Ozil to Arsenal seven years ago when the German was considered one of Europe’s top creative midfielders.

The former Arsenal manager believes Ozil can still offer something to the Gunners side if Arteta can find a way to reintegrate the German into his squad.

“I feel it is a waste for him,” Wenger told BBC Sport.

“Firstly because he’s in the years where a player of his talent can produce the most. And it’s a waste for the club as well because he’s a super talent, a creative talent that in the final third can create that killer pass.

“The way football is going at the moment it’s quick counter-pressing, quick transitions and everybody plays the same. It’s kicked out players like Ozil. Although let’s not forget who this guy is. A world champion who has played at Real Madrid.

“He’s been the record player of assists, so you have to find a way to get him involved again.”

Wenger made Ozil the most expensive signing in the club’s history back in 2013 when Arsenal signed the German midfielder in a £42.5m deal from Real Madrid.

The 31-year-old has been unable to inspire Arsenal to the Premier League or Champions League titles since his move to the Gunners.

Ozil has scored 44 times in 254 games in all competitions for Arsenal.

The Gunners will make the trip to Manchester City in their next Premier League game at The Etihad on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip