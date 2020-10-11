Martin Keown sends blunt message to Mesut Ozil about Arsenal future

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Martin Keown has advised Mesut Ozil to “leave and go quietly” after Mikel Arteta omitted the German midfielder from his Europa League squad.

Ozil has fallen down the pecking order at the north London side to raise questions about the World Cup winner’s future at the Emirates Stadium under Arteta.

The German playmaker appeared to have fought his way back into Unai Emery’s plans at the start of the 2019-20 Premier League season before the Spanish head coach was sacked.

Arteta took over the reins from his compatriot and the former Manchester City assistant manager has since frozen Ozil out of his first-team plans at Arsenal.

The World Cup winner hasn’t featured for the Gunners in seven months and Arteta hasn’t included the former club-record signing in any of his matchday squads so far this season.

Arteta made the decision to leave the ex-Real Madrid playmaker out of his 25-man squad for the Europa League to cast further doubt on Ozil’s long-term future at the north London club.

Former Arsenal defender Keown wants to see Ozil leave the Gunners with minimal fuss after his largely disappointing career in the English capital since his move in 2013.

“One assumes that Arteta would’ve given him an opportunity and he’s not really happy with Ozil’s work ethic,” Keown told talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro.

“He’s not someone the others can learn off. I actually think he’s got a good heart, because of what he does for charity, but when he questions giving up a percentage of his wage which affects everyone else, I don’t think it’s his place to do that. He needs to fall in line.

“If you think of the money it’s costing Arsenal… £18m-a-year, that the equivalent of the interest payments when they took out a loan on the Emirates Stadium.

“That’s how restrictive that has been. They need to cut their losses and pay him off.

“It sends a message to the group, creates a new culture, and allows them to move on, because at the moment it’s become unhealthy.

“Nobody will be happy with this, nobody wants to see the back of Ozil.

“We want him to play football, but right now the best option for everyone is for him to leave and go quietly.

“He can be fantastic somewhere else. He needs to look at himself right now and I don’t think he is.

“It’s that oxygen when you play, you can breathe when you play and he can’t breathe at the moment.

“Isn’t there enough money in the bank now? It’s a short career and he’ll look back thinking he was denied the opportunity to play, but he hasn’t played his part to change that.”

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger signed Ozil in a then club record £42.5m deal from Real Madrid in the 2013 summer transfer window.

The German has only won the FA Cup and the Community Shield during an underwhelming career at Arsenal.

Arsenal will make the trip to Manchester City in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

