Mikel Arteta wants two new Arsenal signings in January – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to add two new signings to his squad in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Football.London, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are eager to keep improving their squad following a positive summer for the north London side in the transfer market.

The same article states that Arteta is still eager to improve areas of his squad in the short-term following financial limitations on the north London side this summer.

According to the same story, the Spanish head coach wants to add a centre-forward and a flexible forward that could improve the Arsenal attack.

The report claims that Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Red Bull Salzburg forward Dominik Szoboszlai as a potential signing who could improve Arteta’s starting XI.

Football.London add that the Gunners are also interested in Szoboszlai’s team-mate Patson Daka after the Zambia international was drafted in to replace Erling Haaland at Red Bull Salzburg.

The media outlet explains that Arteta is happy with Eddie Nketiah as a back-up but the Spanish head coach wants to further improve his attacking options in the Arsenal team.

Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Sheffield United at The Emirates last weekend thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe in north London.

The Gunners have won three of their four Premier League games this term, suffering their only loss in a 3-1 defeat by defending champions Liverpool FC.

Arsenal will take on Manchester City in their next Premier League game on Saturday 17 October.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip