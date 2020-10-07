Mikel Arteta gives verdict on new Arsenal signing Thomas Partey

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has welcome the signing of “high quality” Thomas Partey following his move to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.

The Gunners were linked with a swoop to sign Partey throughout most of the 2020 summer transfer window but Arsenal looked to have reached an impasse with Atletico Madrid over the defensive midfielder’s transfer fee.

Arsenal were thought to be eager to offload some of their fringe players but the Gunners spent big on the Atletico Madrid star to reinforce Mikel Arteta’s midfield for the rest of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Gunners finally activated Partey’s £45m contract release clause on Monday to get a £45m deal over the line on transfer deadline day.

Arteta was delighted to secure Partey’s signing from Atletico Madrid after keeping tabs on the Atletico midfielder for quite some time.

“We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high quality player to our squad,” Arteta told Arsenal’s website.

“He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy. He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League for several years.

“We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He’s an intelligent footballer and we’re looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we’re building at the moment at the club.”

Arsenal signed seven players in the 2020 summer transfer window, bringing in Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, Chelsea FC winger Willian, Flamengo defender Pablo Mari, Southampton full-back Cedric Soares and Dijon goalkeeper Alex Runarsson.

The Gunners have also signed Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid for another season.

Arsenal managed to send out controversial French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi on a season-long loan move to Bundesliga side Hertha BSC, and also let Lucas Torreira join Atletico Madrid until the end of the season.

Arteta’s side were 2-1 winners against Sheffield United at The Emirates in the Premier League at the weekend after goals from Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal will make the trip to Manchester City at The Etihad on Saturday 17 October.

