Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Dundalk United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 5-0 win against Dundalk United at the Emirates Stadium in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side will look to move one step closer to the Europa League knockout stage following their 2-1 victory over Rapid Vienna in Austria last week.

Goals from David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang secured a 2-1 victory over the Austrian team as summer signing Thomas Partey made his first start for Arsenal.

The Gunners have lost back-to-back games in the Premier League after successive losses to Manchester City and Leicester City to lose ground in the top-four race.

Arsenal are sitting at the top of Group B alongside Molde after the Norwegian side were 2-1 winners against Dundalk United last week.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a resounding victory over the Irish club in the Europa League fixture on Thursday night.

“Irish side Dundalk travel to London to take on Arsenal after suffering a defeat against Molde in their Europa League opener,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Gunners worked hard to get their win away against Rapid Vienna, and they’ll be aiming for no less than maximum points here. If the home side are in full flight, I can see a long night ahead for the Irish side.”

Arsenal are taking on a team from the Republic of Ireland for the first time in Uefa competition despite their long history of having Irish players at the north London club.

Dundalk United haven’t played an English opponent in Europe since a 1-0 loss to Liverpool FC in the first round of the European Cup back in 1982.

Arsenal lost to Galatasaray in the Uefa Cup final in 2000 before the Gunners lost 4-1 to Chelsea FC in the Europa League final in 2019.

The Gunners will make the trip to bitter rivals Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal will make the trip to Molde next Thursday night.

