Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Leicester City

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 win against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night.

The Gunners will be looking to maintain their promising start to the Premier League season under Mikel Arteta in his first full season in charge.

Arsenal have won three of their opening five Premier League games, only losing to champions Liverpool FC and runners up Manchester City.

The north London side came from behind to secure a 2-1 win against Rapid Vienna thanks to goals from David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their opening Europa League group-stage fixture on Thursday night.

Leicester prompted talk of a potential title challenge when the Foxes secured a 5-2 win against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium earlier this term.

However, Brendan Rodgers’ side have lost their last two Premier League games, slumping to a 4-0 loss to West Ham United at the King Power Stadium before a 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 win against Leicester at The Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday night.

“This is a good time for Arsenal to play Leicester, who have lost their past two league matches,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Foxes still have injury concerns over Jamie Vardy and they will definitely be without a couple of other key players in Caglar Soyuncu and Wilfred Ndidi. I’m going for a Gunners win.”

Jamie Vardy scored an equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at The Emirates in this fixture last term.

Arsenal signed Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and Chelsea FC winger Willian in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Gunners have also signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on permanent deals after loan stints at the north London side.

Arsenal will host Irish side Dundalk United in their next Europa League fixture at The Emirates on Thursday night.

