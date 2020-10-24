Michael Owen predicts Arsenal v Leicester City

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to beat Leicester City in their home Premier League clash at The Emirates on Sunday.

The north London side head into the game after having come from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory over Rapid Vienna in the Champions League on Thursday night.

Arsenal have made a mixed start to the new campaign but they currently find themselves in fifth place in the table after having won three of their five games in the top flight.

Leicester City, meanwhile, started well by winning their first three games of the campaign, but they have slumped to back to back defeats in their most recent two outings.

Arsenal will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after their defeat by Manchester City last weekend.

And former Liverpool FC star Owen is backing the Gunners to claim all three points against the Foxes at The Emirates.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Leicester are enduring a poor run having lost their last two Premier League matches.

“The Foxes will be hoping that talisman Jamie Vardy will be fit for their trip to the Emirates.

“Arsenal weren’t great against City last week. However, I’ve seen enough in them this season to believe they can take all three points here.”

Arsenal are looking to try and finish in the top four this season after they finished eighth and won the FA Cup under Mikel Arteta last term.

Summer signing Thomas Partey could be set to make his full Premier League debut for the Gunners when they take on the Foxes this weekend following his move from Atletico Madrid earlier in the month.

