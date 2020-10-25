Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v Leicester

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-0 win against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday night.

The Gunners will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after Arsenal suffered a 1-0 loss to title challengers Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last weekend.

Arsenal were 2-1 winners against Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday night after goals from David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Austria.

Summer signing Thomas Partey made his debut in the Europa League fixture after the Ghana international completed a £45m move to Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Leicester made a promising start to the Premier League season, including a 5-2 victory over Manchester City to prompt talk of a potential title challenge.

However, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has seen his side lose their last two Premier League games to Aston Villa and West Ham United to squander their momentum.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-0 victory over Leicester at The Emirates on Sunday evening.

“Leicester just haven’t been consistent,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“They beat City, but have not performed since then. Arsenal have played great football, and are finding their feet now under Arteta. They can win this game I think.”

Arsenal signed Atletico Madrid midfielder Partey, Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, Chelsea FC winger Willian, Flamengo defender Pablo Mari, Southampton full-back Cedric Soares and Dijon goalkeeper Alex Runarrson.

The Gunners signed Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid.

Leicester City signed Saint-Etienne star Wesley Fofana, Atalanta defender Timothy Castagne and AS Roma defender Cengiz Under on loan.

Arsenal will host Irish side Dundalk United in the Europa League at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

