Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Arsenal v Sheffield United

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to claim a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United in their Premier League clash at The Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners head into the game looking to try and get back to winning ways in the top flight after they were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool FC at Anfield last week.

Arsenal had made a solid start to the new season before their loss on Merseyside, with Mikel Arteta’s side having won their opening games against Fulham and West Ham United.

The north London side did manage to bounce back from their defeat by Liverpool FC last week by claiming a penalty shootout win over the Reds in the fourth round of the League Cup on Thursday night.

They are now preparing to host a Sheffield United side who have lost all three of their opening games in the Premier League this season.

And former Tottenham striker Berbatov is backing the home side to claim all three points at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Ugh, poor Sheffield, they are suffering badly with second season syndrome.

“The style of last season, bullying teams, bullying players, that is gone, and they don’t look the same.

“Arsenal won on penalties against Liverpool last night, Arteta is having a positive impact, and their confidence will be good. They should be too much for Sheffield.”

Arsenal are looking to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished eighth and won the FA Cup last season under Arteta.

They will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Manchester City away at The Etihad on 17 October.

After that, the Gunners will play Rapid Vienna in their first Europa League group-stage game of the campaign.

