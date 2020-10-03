Mark Lawrenson predicts Arsenal v Sheffield United

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to get back to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 2-0 win over Sheffield United at home on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side are looking to respond after they suffered their first defeat of the season when they lost 3-1 to Liverpool FC at Anfield on Monday night.

Arsenal did manage to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the League Cup with a penalty shootout win over Liverpool FC at Anfield on Thursday night.

However, Mikel Arteta will be keen for his side to respond to their loss to Liverpool FC last week by claiming the three points against the Blades.

Sheffield United have made a poor start to the new campaign, with the Blades having lost all three of their opening games to leave them in the relegation zone.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson believes that Arsenal will have too much for the visitors at The Emirates on Sunday and he is tipping the north London side to collect all three poitns.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Still no points and no goals for Sheffield United so far this season.

“Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster is apparently the man Blades boss Chris Wilder wants to bolster his forward line, and they definitely need to strengthen there.

“As I’ve said before, the Blades have got Championship strikers who have done brilliantly for them – but they basically need a Danny Ings to lead their line. Mind you, so does half the Premier League.

“I know Arsenal lost at Anfield on Monday but I thought they were really competitive and they had a purpose about the way they played.

“The tempo they played at was good too. Yes, they were beaten by a very good Liverpool team but another performance like that will secure the points this time.”

Arsenal are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they ended up eighth and without a trophy last term.

The north London side, who will take on Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-finals, have not won the Premier League crown since their famous unbeaten triumph in the 2003-04 season.

