Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Sheffield United

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a comfortable win against Sheffield United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners saw their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season come to an end on Monday night following a 3-1 loss to defending champions Liverpool FC.

Alexandre Lacazette broke the deadlock at Arsenal before goals from Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota cancelled out the French striker’s opener.

Arsenal were 3-0 winners against Fulham at Craven Cottage in their season opener before the Gunners secured a 2-1 victory over West Ham United.

Sheffield United have endured a difficult start to their second season back in the Premier League following their promotion.

The Blades have lost to Wolves, Leeds United and Aston Villa to cast doubt on their top-flight status despite an impressive 2019-20 campaign.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to secure an emphatic win against Sheffield United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s not been the best of starts for Sheffield United,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Blades’ have lost three in a row and have looked a shell of the side that we saw last season.

“I have mentioned before that teams that fare so well first time out in the Premier League can struggle in their second season.

“This has been the case so far, and the visit to Arsenal couldn’t have come at a worse time. I can’t see anything other than a home win.”

Sheffield United have lost their last six Premier League games.

The Blades managed to collect four points off Arsenal in the Premier League last season.

Sheffield United were 1-0 winners against Arsenal at Bramall Lane last term, before Chris Wilder’s side secured a 1-1 draw at The Emirates.

Arsenal did beat Sheffield United in the FA Cup in their most recent meeting.

Although Arsenal lost to Liverpool FC in their last Premier League games, the Gunners beat Jurgen Klopp’s side on penalties at Anfield on Thursday night to seal their spot in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Mikel Arteta’s side will make the trip to Manchester City in their next Premier League fixture after the international break.

