Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Aston Villa v Leeds United

Marcelo Bielsa (Photo: YouTube)

Leeds United will end Aston Villa’s perfect start to the Premier League season when the Yorkshire club make the trip to Villa Park on Friday night, according to Mark Lawrenson.

The Yorkshire side will be eager to bounce back from the disappointment of losing 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road in their last Premier League game on Monday night.

Raul Jimenez netted a late goal to inflict upon Leeds their first Premier League defeat since losing 4-3 to defending champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on the opening day of the campaign.

Aston Villa are the only team in the Premier League that haven’t dropped any points in the 2020-21 season, although they’ve played one game less than league leaders Everton.

The Birmingham outfit were 7-2 winners against defending champions Liverpool FC before the international break before Ross Barkley netted a penalty to secure a 1-0 win at Leicester City last weekend.

Aston Villa can go top of the Premier League for at least 24 hours if they manage to beat Leeds United in the Friday night game.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to spring a surprise with a 2-1 win against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

“Villa are going great guns, with four wins out of four in the Premier League so far. It’s not just been their results that have been impressive, because they have been playing well too,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“But I just fancy Leeds here. I watched them against Wolves on Monday and, although they ended up being beaten, it is clear already this season that, even if they are not playing well, they are competitive and they will give everyone a good game.

“Kalvin Phillips is out injured, which is a blow to Leeds because he covers acres and acres for them. But you won’t see anything different from them on Friday – they won’t change the way they play because one of their better players is out.”

Leeds United are looking to win successive away games in the Premier League for the first time in 18 years following their promotion to the top flight earlier this term.

Dean Smith’s side are looking to equal a club record with five successive victories to start the Premier League campaign.